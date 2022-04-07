Here's how game wardens respond to drownings on Georgia's deadliest lake

The DNR gives 11Alive an inside look at what they said is the hardest part about their job.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The death toll on Lake Lanier climbed by one over the weekend when a 48-year-old man drowned Saturday night. No other drownings have been reported so far, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources.

However, with thousands expected to continue celebrating on the lake Monday night, officials said they will be out in full force through the early morning hours.

The DNR gave 11Alive a closer look at how they respond to drownings on Georgia's deadliest lake.

“It’s definitely the worst part about our jobs," Game Warden Jason Roberson said.

Whenever a drowning is reported, officials said a 20-minute timer is set and rescue swimmers are deployed immediately. If it turns into a recovery mission, they said sonar becomes critical in finding the person, especially when it comes to navigating what lies beneath the water.

“If you look at the shoreline of Lake Lanier and you see all the trees, that’s what the bottom of lake Lanier looks like," Sgt. Roberson explains.

While searching around the trees, bridges, and even buildings, game wardens said they use high-tech military-grade equipment that can detect objects hundreds of feet below.

The deepest point in the lake is 160 ft. Sgt. Roberson said it can be a long recovery process, "And when it’s a forest down there, it’s like finding a needle in a haystack."

The DNR said that if you see someone drowning to never go into the water after them, but to help rescue someone by extending a pole, stick, line, or clothing to reach them, or throw something floatable to them.

“You never want to jump in and try to save someone because a lot of times – drowning victims are panicking. And if you’re not a trained lifeguard, they’ll end up drowning the rescuer as well," Sgt. Roberson said.