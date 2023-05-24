Georgia authorities sound alarm about gangs recruiting for younger and younger members

MARIETTA, Ga. — We've recently see it far too often - kids, sometimes not even teenagers - getting shot and killed.
It's one reason 11Alive's Molly Oak started digging deeper and asking police questions. The main one - why does this keep happening?
The country, state and communities are all dealing with this issue. Police say they often trace it back to the same source: Gangs.
"Kids are being recruited now when they're in middle school, in elementary school. This is not a high school problem," Gov. Brian Kemp, who has made the issue one of his signature policies, said last year.
And gang recruitment is becoming harder to track because of the creative ways they are connecting with their newest - and youngest members.
"We are not immune." Marietta Police Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy warns. "And it is frightening to hear from a state level that these gangs are learning how to go into communities and recruit children."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that gang members are getting creative, now targeting new members using social media - usually with music - and hosting social settings like basketball tournaments, barbecues and bounce houses that can draw kids in.
Police say they've even seen gangs recruit with ice cream trucks.
"And so the kids let their guard down and they see these gang members as friends and family, especially those where both parents are away from the home or working," McPhilamy said.
The GBI says this not only hides the recruitment effort behind the events, but also prevents law enforcement from immediately catching on.
"The gangs are always looking for ways to beat the legal system, and they know that if they recruit children young enough, those children are going to end up at the youth detention center with a slap on the wrist and probation and be right back out on the street with no real way to hold them in a prison setting the way that you would an adult," McPhilamy explained.
He noted the devastating consequences of these decisions, in many cases being made by kids too young to really understand them.
"It's heartbreaking when you see a child making the wrong decision, when you know they don't have the mental capacity yet to make that decision," he said. "But those life choices have already potentially forever changed their path and it's catastrophic what it does to the families, to the community, to every one of their classmates within the school system."
McPhilamy said the draw for young people is that "gang members are looking at it as luring them into a life or a family" - strong bonds that can often be missing from other sources.
"It's up to us to give them alternatives," he said.