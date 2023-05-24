Georgia authorities sound alarm about gangs recruiting for younger and younger members

Police say they've even seen gangs recruit with ice cream trucks.



"And so the kids let their guard down and they see these gang members as friends and family, especially those where both parents are away from the home or working," McPhilamy said.



The GBI says this not only hides the recruitment effort behind the events, but also prevents law enforcement from immediately catching on.



"The gangs are always looking for ways to beat the legal system, and they know that if they recruit children young enough, those children are going to end up at the youth detention center with a slap on the wrist and probation and be right back out on the street with no real way to hold them in a prison setting the way that you would an adult," McPhilamy explained.



He noted the devastating consequences of these decisions, in many cases being made by kids too young to really understand them.



"It's heartbreaking when you see a child making the wrong decision, when you know they don't have the mental capacity yet to make that decision," he said. "But those life choices have already potentially forever changed their path and it's catastrophic what it does to the families, to the community, to every one of their classmates within the school system."



McPhilamy said the draw for young people is that "gang members are looking at it as luring them into a life or a family" - strong bonds that can often be missing from other sources.