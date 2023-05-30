Gas leak closes Buford Highway in Brookhaven

The leak was reported near the intersection with Clairmont Road.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A gas leak was reported in Brookhaven early Tuesday morning, closing Buford Highway at Clairmont Road.

It was not initially clear if there were any evacuations associated with the

Brookhaven Police posted on Facebook: "Brookhaven Alert: All Lanes are blocked on Buford Hwy near Drew Valley Road due to a gas main leak. Please use alternate routes."

Traffic cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

The Georgia Department of Transportation also posted an alert. The alert stated the estimated end time was 11 a.m.