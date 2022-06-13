Roads blocked near Krog Street Market due to gas leak in Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A gas leak forced some evacuations and shut down a couple busy roads on Monday morning along Krog Street, officials said.

Roads were blocked between Edgewood Avenue and Irwin Street NW, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Officials also evacuated three surrounding businesses.

Atlanta Gast Light said a contractor, unrelated to their organization, struck a natural gas line around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters said it was a 4 to 6 inch line that broke.

Atlanta Fire Rescue was on scene for about two hours. They conducted "several atmospheric monitoring in the surrounding structures for concise air readings," they said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.