Authorities called to gas leak at Lenox Square Mall food court

ATLANTA — A portion of Lenox Square Mall was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a gas leak.

It was in the food court, according to Atlanta Gas Light. A spokesperson with the company said a contractor not with AGL was working on equipment inside the Popeye's, which led to the leak.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the Buckhead mall around 4 p.m. Employees from the food court were seen in the parking lot, along with several Atlanta Police Department vehicles. Emergency crews were briefly on the scene.

"Atlanta Gas Light crews responded and have safely turned off the gas and secured the area," a spokesperson said.

