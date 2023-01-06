Gas leak at McNair High School, repairs underway

The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to officials with Atlanta Gas Light.

ATLANTA — Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School.

The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to officials with Atlanta Gas Light. Officials also said the gas was shut off once they were made aware of the leak.

Gas service will resume once the school has made the repairs, according to Atlanta Gas Light.

