Gas leak at McNair High School, repairs underway

ATLANTA — Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School.
The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to officials with Atlanta Gas Light. Officials also said the gas was shut off once they were made aware of the leak.
Gas service will resume once the school has made the repairs, according to Atlanta Gas Light.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.