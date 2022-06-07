Gas leak forces evacuation, road closure in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has evacuated a home off of Kirkwood Avenue SE due to a natural gas leak Tuesday evening.
Officials said the road is blocked off between Selman Street and Chester Avenue, not far from Cabbagetown Park.
"There are no reports of illness or injuries at this time," AFRD said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
