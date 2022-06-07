Gas leak forces evacuation, road closure in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

"There are no reports of illness or injuries at this time," AFRD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has evacuated a home off of Kirkwood Avenue SE due to a natural gas leak Tuesday evening.

Officials said the road is blocked off between Selman Street and Chester Avenue, not far from Cabbagetown Park.

"There are no reports of illness or injuries at this time," AFRD said.

Evacuation in progress for a Natural Gas Leak near the 800 block of Kirkwood Avenue SE. Kirkwood is blocked off between Selman Street and Chester Avenue. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 7, 2022

