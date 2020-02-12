Evacuations after gas line hit in Atlanta

The leak happened in the 2200 block of Campbellton Road SW.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta YMCA is being evacuated after a gas line was hit, Wednesday afternoon, causing a leak.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the leak happened in the 2200 block of Campbellton Road SW, near the YMCA.

Atlanta Gas Light told 11Alive a contractor who was drilling on a project, unrelated to the company, damaged a 6-inch natural gas main line while working. Crews from Atlanta Gas Light are now on the scene working with first responders to make repairs.

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Fire Department on whether any injuries were reported, but have not heard back yet.