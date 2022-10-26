Gas line rupture on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway forces businesses to evacuate

The incident occurred when a contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light were drilling in the area and struck a gas line.

ATLANTA — Nearly 20 people were evacuated from local businesses along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway by Brookview Heights Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was broken near the busy road.

The incident occurred when a contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light was drilling in the area and struck a gas line, causing it to leak. As a result, Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW was closed in addition to Yates Road at Peek Road. A Dollar General, Western Union and other businesses are in the area. Firefighters arrived to help people evacuate.

Crews from Atlanta Gas Light are currently in the area working with first responders in order to ensure that repairs are safely made.

"The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 value," an Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson said.