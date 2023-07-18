Gas line rupture leads to evacuation of Dunwoody Library, according to Atlanta Gas Light Company

It happened at the intersection of Cham Dunwoody Road and Womach Road in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A gas line rupture occurred on Tuesday, leading to the precautionary evacuation of the Dunwoody Library, according to Atlanta Gas Light Company.

It happened at the intersection of Cham Dunwoody Road and Womach Road in DeKalb County, and the utility company said the incident was caused by a contractor who does not work for Atlanta Gas Light.

According to officials from Atlanta Gas Light, crews were dispatched to the scene to work on repairs. With safety top of mind, the fire department came out to evacuate the nearby Dunwoody Library.