Gas main break in Douglas County, residents urged to check appliances

A tweet from the fire department says it happened on Post Road in the Dog River area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Douglas County are being urged to check their gas appliances after a gas main break on Wednesday.

According to a Tweet from the Douglas County Fire Department, the gas main break happened on Post Road in the Dog River area.

A gas main is a large pipeline that carries gas to be distributed in other areas through a smaller pipeline.

The fire department did not say what caused the main break.

They say gas service is shut off to multiple houses in the area, and people should check on their gas appliances and pilot lights.