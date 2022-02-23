5 cheapest, 5 most expensive places to get gas right now in Atlanta and the metro

ATLANTA — Gas prices are rising in the U.S. as Russia-Ukraine tensions heat up. Experts are warning since gas prices are rising, other oil products could increase in price as well.
Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan tweeted Wednesday that the national average price of regular gas is up another penny bringing it to $3.54/ gal while diesel is up to 3.96/ gal.
According to AAA as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, these are Georgia's average gas prices currently:
Regular: $3.392/gal
Mid-Grade: $3.725/ gal
Premium: $4.057/gal
Diesel: $3.921/gal
A year ago, AAA said Georgia's average for regular gas was $2.533/gal and $2.792/gal for Diesel.
Here are the five best gas prices and worst regular gas prices we've found around metro Atlanta, according to Gas Buddy.
5 cheapest:
$2.84
Murphy USA
3111 N Cobb Pkwy
Acworth, GA
$2.99
Citgo
2515 N Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA
$3.03
Sam's Club
1940 Mountain Industrial Blvd
Tucker, GA
$3.04
Chevron
11580 Jones Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA
$3.09
BP
4850 Bill Gardner Pkwy
Locust Grove, GA
5 most expensive:
$4.09
Chevron (near Peachtree Hills neighborhood)
2331 Peachtree Rd NE
$3.99
BP (near Fox Theatre)
610 Spring St. NW
Atlanta, GA
$3.99
Shell (near Piedmont Atlanta Hospital)
1888 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA
$3.99
BP (near Buckhead Village)
3004 Piedmont Road NE
Atlanta, GA
$3.89
Standard (near Virginia-Highland neighborhood)
1025 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA