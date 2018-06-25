ATLANTA -- Gas prices are on the decline in our peach state but it won't last for long and you can blame high oils prices for that.

The state average was $2.71 which is 4 cents less than a week ago and 11 cents less than last month.

However, we're still paying 60 cents more per gallon compared to last year.

The most expensive gas price averages are in Atlanta ($2.75), Athens ($2.74) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.72).

The least expensive gas price averages are in Warner Robins ($2.75), Augusta-Aiken ($2.59) and Columbus ($2.60).

Oil prices went up $3 on Friday which inevitably increases the cost of production.

"This news could bring some volatility back to the pumps this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices could rise a couple pennies or simply level out. Anything more than that would require crude to make additional gains this week. Regardless, it's encouraging that OPEC decided to raise production in hopes of avoiding a global supply deficit. That's good news for motorists, because this should eventually lead to lower prices at the pump."

For daily national, state and metro gas price averages, go to GasPrice.AAA.com.

