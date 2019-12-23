ATLANTA — Despite higher gas prices this holiday season, prices are expected to hold steady as millions of motorists hit the road for Christmas.

AAA says that drivers are now paying an average price of $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This, they say, is 1 cent less than a week ago and 4 cents less than last month.

However, you may notice the cost to fill up is more than your road trip last Christmas. AAA says that prices today are 24 cents more than this time last year.

"As stocks continue to grow, while demand remains robust, pump prices across the nation are likely to hold steady or drop through the week,” said Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While that will offer savings to motorists, it is not as much as they saw last December. Gas prices are more expensive year-over-year in part due to higher crude prices this winter over last.”

According to AAA, these are how pump prices fare across Georgia.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.45), Brunswick -Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.43), and Valdosta ($2.42).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Dalton ($2.29), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.30), and Rome ($2.31).

