20 cars break-ins reported at Atlanta apartment complex

Police responded to the apartments at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said 20 cars were broken into early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to the apartments at 1374 Murphy Ave. in southwest Atlanta in reference to "several vehicles" broken into.

Once they arrived, they discovered 20 vehicles that had window damage. They made contact with three victims who reported items missing.

Officers are working to get suspect information and are "canvassing the location to confirm if there are any additional victims whose vehicles sustained damage," police said.