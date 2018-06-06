EMERSON, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emerson Police Department in the search for a man missing since late May.

Thirty-year-old Freddy Seth Morgan was last seen the morning of May 24 in Emerson, Georgia.

Morgan is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is an employee of the ZEP manufacturing facility in Emerson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emerson Police Department at 770-386-6696.

