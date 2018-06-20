FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after an officer fired his weapon in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to Carbonne Court in the southwest corner of the county for a domestic dispute.

At some point during the situation, a deputy fired his weapon.

FCSO is on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting on Carbonne Court in southwest Forsyth County. Sheriff Ron Freeman has requested the GBI to investigate. The initial call was a domestic dispute at a residence. — ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) June 20, 2018

It's unknown if anyone was hit or injured in the situation.

No other details were available. 11Alive has reached out to the GBI for more information.

This is a developing story. Follow the latest updates on #MorningRushATL.

© 2018 WXIA