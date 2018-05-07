SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting, officials confirm.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Bonnie Ridge Drive.

The sheriff's office said the suspect fired rounds at the deputies, and was shot in return by one of the deputies and was killed. No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Officials said the scene is secure and there is no threat in the area.

Investigators are asking for residents near by to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.

The sheriff asked for "prayers for our officers and the family of the deceased."

Officials said more information will be released as soon as it is available.

This is the second shooting of on the Fourth of July that the GBI has been called in to investigate. Earlier in the night, the agency responded to Arcade, Georgia, where multiple adults were shot after a domestic-related incident. One person there was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

