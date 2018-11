RIVERDALE - Crime scene tape borders police activity at the Stonegate Townhomes in Riverdale.

Clayton County Police confirmed a shooting investigation is underway.

Riverdale Police responded to 296 Roy Huie Road around midnight. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on scene.

Police have not released any details at this point. 11Alive has a crew at the scene gathering details on this developing scene.

