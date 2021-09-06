GBI called to scene of I-285 police shooting by Georgia State Patrol

Here's what we know.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed its troopers are on scene and investigating a shooting incident involving law enforcement on I-285 south of the Atlanta airport.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was responding to the scene to investigate.

GBI agents are responding to an officer involved shooting on Old National Highway & I-285 at the request of the Georgia State Patrol.



We’re working to gather details and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/MUFvQny7IX — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 9, 2021

It happened on I-285 and Old National Highway, the GBI said, just to the south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The entrance ramp to I-85 North from I-285 was closed.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene. Crime scene tape and several law enforcement officers were standing in the roadway next to their cruisers where the road is blocked off.

Any further information about injuries, or what led up to the shooting, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.