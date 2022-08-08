Death of Brianna Grier | Case of Georgia woman who fell out of deputy's car will not go before grand jury

The GBI announced it has wrapped up its investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about the death of Brianna Grier and delivered its findings to the district attorney, adding that the office has decided against moving it further. The Grier family was being represented by famed civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

Grier fell out of a Hancock County deputy's moving patrol car after her arrest on July 15. She suffered two fractures in her skull, went into a coma and died after six dies in the hospital, GBI said.

Instead of helping Brianna Grier with her mental health crisis, Hancock County Sheriff's (GA) deputies took her into custody, let her fall out of a moving patrol vehicle, and caused her death. The family of Brianna's orphaned twin girls deserve ANSWERS! Demand accountability: — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 7, 2022

Grier's mother called the sheriff's office for help after she said the 28-year-old was experiencing a mental health crisis. Two deputies arrived at the home and took her into custody, dragging her to the patrol vehicle, body camera video shows.

The agency said her hands were in handcuffs in front of her, and the rear passenger-side door was not shut. The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger-side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Brianna Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from when she was placed in the car until she fell out of the car.