GBI called to investigate shooting after Commerce officers fire at machete-wielding man: Authorities

COMMERCE, Ga. — Georgia's top law enforcement agency is investigating a shooting in Commerce after a police officer fired their weapon and shot a man on Monday, authorities said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents was called to step in after the Commerce Police Department was called to a domestic incident along Mt. Olive Road around 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the area to a man swinging a "machete-type weapon" around. Police kept asking the man to put the weapon down - but he refused, according to a GBI news release. Officers fired shots and hit the man. They offered him medical attention before he was taken to a Gainesville hospital, authorities said.

GBI will now conduct an independent investigation. It will turn over its findings to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office to see if charges will be pursued.