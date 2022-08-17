GBI conducts death investigation in Norcross | What we know

Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene in a residential area near Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

NORCROSS, Ga. — What started out as an incident at a gas station has led to a death investigation in Norcross after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man involved has died by suicide.

According to the GBI, preliminary information shows there was an incident at a QuikTrip in the 2000 block of Beaver Ruin Road when someone there called Norcross Police Department for assistance.

The man, who the GBI said was armed, ran from the gas station and police followed him to the residential area. They said he then died by suicide in the presence of a Norcross police officer.

The GBI did not elaborate on what happened at the QuikTrip. They said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

