Outgoing GBI Director worried about violence in Georgia, pushes to solve cold cases

Vic Reynolds said he's alarmed at the number of shootings his agency is being called to investigate involving law enforcement.

ATLANTA — Vic Reynolds has been the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for four years. His agents respond to all Georgia counties when they're requested to independently investigate after an officer fires their weapon.

This year, there has been a nearly 50 percent increase in cases where the GBI is asked to investigate a shooting, where an officer fired a weapon or was hurt. Reynolds said those calls have been coming more frequently and he's worried about what the troubling trend means for the state.

"It really troubles me greatly as director," he said.

Reynolds said he's alarmed at the number of shootings his agency is being called to investigate involving law enforcement. They were called into two fatal police shootings last weekend alone.

"Police officers are being put in a position, where frequently, they're having to resort to the use of deadly force in deadly force where years ago, that just didn't happen," he said.

GBI data shows there were 42 calls to investigate at this time in 2021. So far this year, there have been 62.

Reynolds said he's watched that number steadily rise.

"As a police officer myself, a beat cop, that just didn't happen. It was so rare that you even had to think about pulling your weapon. And now, these officers are faced with situations where they have to do it frequently," he said.

Reynolds said they take each investigation seriously and close them as quickly as possible.

"Our goal is to work those officer-involved shootings from point A to point Z, turn it over to a local prosecutor in 90 days. And that may seem like a lot of time, but I will tell you categorically, that is a rapid investigation, a quick investigation. So our job is to do it, and do it ethically and principally and hand it over," he said.

He said at times, he thinks there's been a rush to judgment in the use of force cases.

"Instead of exonerating on the front end, let's wait. Instead of convicting on the front end, let's wait," he said.

Reynolds has been appointed to the Cobb County Superior Court and will be leaving the GBI by the end of the summer.

He said he's proud of the men and women at the GBI for clearing the log of sexual assault cases and educating the community about gang activity in the state.

Reynolds hired retired officers to come to re-examine cold cases that have remained unsolved for years. He said the agency has lived up to its mission.