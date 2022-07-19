Woman dies four days after falling from Hancock County deputies' cruiser

GBI is investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman who was suffering from a mental health crisis.

SPARTA, Ga. — A woman in Hancock County is now dead after the family was told she escaped out of the deputy's cruiser while it was moving.

Between Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, Brianna Grier came home and was having a schizophrenic episode.

Her mom Mary Grier called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. Two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. and put the 28-year-old in handcuffs and put her in the back of the deputy's car.

She was supposed to be taken to the sheriff's office but ended up somewhere else. Her father Marvin Grier says he just wants to know the truth.

"I would do what any other parent would do, and that's what we're trying to do is find answers," Marvin Grier said.

Mary and Marvin Grier were visited by Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus, and he told them Brianna was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a head injury. They were shocked.

"If I had known it was going to turn out like this, God knows I wouldn't have called to come and get her," Mary Grier said.

The Griers were told by the sheriff that Brianna had kicked her way out the deputy's cruiser. Brianna died on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m., according to her family.

Brianna had two fractures in her skull. Mary Grier couldn't believe the condition she was in when she saw Brianna in the hospital bed.

"I just broke down and cried because it's just ridiculous how she laying up there with tubes and pipes everywhere on her for no reason because it didn't have to be that. It didn't have to be that," Mary Grier said.

Special agent Mary Chandler with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Hancock County sheriff requested their assistance in the investigation. Chandler confirmed while Brianna was being transported, she came out of the moving car. Mary Grier is having a hard time believing the story she was told.

"If she got out the car, they had to let her out the car. That's my interpretation, because in a police car, you can't open the door from the inside, it had to be the outside," Mary Grier said.

Marvin Grier says this isn't the first time Brianna has had a schizophrenic episode. He says usually EMS would come, transport her to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin and take her to the psychiatric unit, but this time was different. Mary Grier said she's upset with how the situation was handled.

"The way I'm feeling like they didn't have to do her like that," Mary Grier said.