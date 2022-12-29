GBI offering $5K reward for tips about 'Baby Jane Doe,' found in Ware County

The girl's remains were found hidden inside a television cabinet at an illegal dump site. Investigators believe the girl was around 3-year-old when she died.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs help identifying the remains of a young girl found in Ware County.

The girl's remains were found on Dec. 21, 1988, off Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, Ga. The remains were found hidden inside a television cabinet at an illegal dump site, according to a Twitter post from the GBI.

The girl, now called “Baby Jane Doe,” was believed to have died one to three months before her body was discovered. Investigators believed she was around 3 years old.

The girl was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem, according to the post. Investigators said the girl also had pierced ears.