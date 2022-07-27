GBI: Brianna Grier fell through unlocked Hancock County cruiser door

The GBI released new information about what happened after Brianna Grier was placed into the back seat of the car.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Georgia — Brianna Grier died days after reports say she fell from the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s car on July 15. The rear passenger-side door of the sheriff's car was never closed, according to a release from the GBI.

According to a news release from the GBI, agents conducted interviews, reviewed body camera videos and performed mechanical tests on the car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the test to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions.

The GBI said Grier was placed in the back of the car, handcuffed in the front with no seatbelt. The investigation revealed that after she was arrested, they tried to put her inside the back seat of the deputy's car on the driver's side.

One of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door. The deputy went back around to the driver's side. Both deputies put Grier in the back seat and closed the rear driver's side door.

The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until he fell out of the car.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.