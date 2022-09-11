GDOT contractor uses traffic sign to voice support for Kemp, Walker

An official with GDOT stated that digital traffic boards are only meant to display "construction and safety-related" announcements.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation sign was seen flashing out to drivers on a road in Flowery Branch on Election Day, but the message wasn't traffic related.

The controversial sign read in big orange letters: "Workers for Kemp and Walker," along Sprouts Spring Road in Forsyth County.

However, it wasn't GDOT who authorized the sign. An official with GDOT said that an independent contractor working on behalf of the department "inappropriately used" the traffic message board in order to push out political content.

After learning about the sign, GDOT stated that they told the contractor to remove the message immediately and will continue to review the incident further to decide whether to take necessary action against the contractor.