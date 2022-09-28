GDOT halts all projects in preparation for Hurricane Ian

They said that part of their plan to prepare includes the halting of all projects, including work on the I-16 interchange.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing for Hurricane Ian and it's impact on the state, including suspending work on I-16.

GDOT said they have teams loaded with equipment and crews ready to respond if the hurricane turns into a severe weather event.

They said that part of their plan to prepare includes the halting of all projects, including work on the I-16 interchange, according to a news release.

Starting today, they said that all projects that could cause lane closures along I-16, 75 and 95 south of Atlanta, and all maintenance and utility projects will be on hold.

Also, all I-75 south Metro Express lanes will stay in the northbound direction starting Wednesday, until the storm has passed.

Welcome Centers and Rest Stops in Central Georgia will also be open for 24 hours beginning Wednesday.

GDOT crews also said they are monitoring the winds of the storm, and will have damage crews on standby to clean up roads if debris gets too bad.

They will stop the cleanup efforts when the wind has reached 39 mph, and will continue cleanup when the winds speeds have died back down.

GDOT warned drivers to be cautious during strong winds, and look out for standing water on the road.

Drivers should look out for barricades and road closures, and the GDOT warns anyone from clearing away trees or debris from roads, power lines, or areas themselves.

Instead, they should wait for GDOT and Georgia power crews to keep everyone safe.

For real-time road conditions, you can call 511 or visit www.511ga.org, and for continuing live coverage of Hurricane Ian, visit 13WMAZ's live forecast.