GoFundMe started for Kennesaw golf pro who was shot and killed at country club

Gene Siller was identified as the victim in the shooting on Saturday by a member of the club.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Friends and community members are trying to raise funds for a family grieving the sudden and shattering loss of Gene Siller, the golf pro at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, on Saturday.

According to a member of the club, the alleged shooter drove his car to the 10th fairway at the country club's golf course, Siller went to see what was going on and he was shot.

In a fundraiser posted to GoFundMe, organizer Dianne McPherson wrote: "As many of you are aware Gene was tragically killed Saturday, July 3rd. We are asking for donations to help Gene’s precious family in this terrible time of need. Please keep Gene's family as well as his Pinetree family in your prayers."

As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised about $17,000 of a $100,000 goal.

On Saturday, another witness to the shooting said he heard five gunshots in a row.

"Then nothing went on, and immediately members reacting like 'I think there might be gunshots' and then apparently somebody was down on the ground," He said. "Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on."

One witness said the suspect drove a white pickup truck onto the golf course.

The Georgia State Golf Association said in a tweet Saturday evening that, "All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends."