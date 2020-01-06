Real-time updates | Social unrest, demonstrations across metro-Atlanta

We are bringing you the latest developments as they unfold as demonstrations continue into the workweek.

ATLANTA — Nationwide demonstrations continued as the new week began in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans.

Protests over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor went on for three nights in Atlanta and is expected to continue on Monday with one scheduled at City Hall at 12:45 p.m.

Over the weekend in Atlanta, peaceful marches during the daylight hours gave way to vandalism and intense clashes between police and crowds on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, they were mostly peaceful as hundreds of police and National Guard troops took up positions around downtown Centennial Park, sealing off the area at the epicenter of a weekend of protests.

Atlanta's mayor imposed a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday and Sunday nights, as Gov. Kemp declared a state of emergency for Georgia, allowing the activation of the National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement, through June 7.

11Alive will continue to follow the demonstrations across metro-Atlanta as they unfold bringing you the latest information on crowds, road closures, and curfews.

Here's what is happening on Monday, June 1:

12:45 p.m.: Dozens have gathered outside of Atlanta City Hall for a planned demonstration.

12 p.m.: Around 100 people are gathering at the Marietta Square for a peaceful protest. Police say their are traffic delays on Whitlock Avenue and around the Square. They said organizers have asked for this to remain peaceful.

11 a.m.: Atlanta police say Officer Maximilian Brewer, the motors officer injured when he was struck by an ATV on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta is listed in stable condition. He came out of surgery at Grady Hospital on Sunday and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit. The driver of the ATV has been identified as 42-year-old Avery Goggans.

10 a.m.: The City of Lawrenceville will implement a 9 p.m. curfew on Monday after a day of protests in the city on Sunday. In addition, City Hall will close at 3 p.m. City officials said there was no property damaged and no injuries over the weekend. Lawrenceville police, along with multiple jurisdictions from around the county were present and maintained order, they said.