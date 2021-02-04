Live: Minneapolis police supervisors who responded to 38th and Chicago takes stand in Derek Chauvin trial

The state called Lt. Richard Zimmerman and Sgt. Jon Edwards to the stand. Both responded to the scene of George Floyd's arrest after he was brought to HCMC.

Friday, April 2

Judge plans half-day of testimony Friday with trial ahead of schedule

Prosecution calls Minneapolis police supervisors to the stand

Thursday jury heard phone call between Minneapolis police sergeant, Chauvin after ambulance left with George Floyd

Supervisor said Chauvin did not tell him about specific use of force until later at the hospital



Girlfriend Courteney Ross spoke about opioid addiction in relationship with Floyd: 'It's something that we dealt with every day'

The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial heard from Minneapolis police supervisors who responded to the scene in the aftermath of George Floyd's arrest and death on May 25, 2020.

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors Friday will be a half-day of testimony, with the trial moving ahead of schedule in its first week. The defense, prosecution and judge may still work out some legal issues after the jury leaves around midday.

Sgt. Jon Edwards testified about how he responded to 38th and Chicago after Floyd was taken to HCMC. He told the jury about his interactions with former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who were involved in Floyd's arrest and restraint.

Then Lt. Richard Zimmerman took the stand. A higher-ranking officer, Zimmerman responded to the scene after Edwards, and was there when Floyd was pronounced dead and the investigation was handed over to the federal agents at the BCA.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Video from bystanders and police body cameras shows him kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Thursday began with emotional testimony from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross and paramedics who tried to save Floyd's life, then shifted into an account from Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's supervisor that went into Minneapolis Police Department policy.

The prosecution shared a never-before-heard phone call between Chauvin and his supervisor after Floyd was taken away by ambulance. The supervisor, Sgt. David Pleoger, told the jury that Chauvin did not tell him what type of force he used, or for how long, until they were at the hospital later that night. Pleoger also testified that he believed the officers' restraint should have ended earlier.

Friday, April 2

10:10 a.m.

The state called Minneapolis police Lt. Richard Zimmerman to the stand as its second witness of the day Friday. He's been in law enforcement since 1981, and has been an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department since 1985. Zimmerman is now the head of the homicide department.

Zimmerman responded to 38th and Chicago on May 25, 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd's arrest and death.

Zimmerman's name was on an open letter to the public from 14 Minneapolis police officers, written after Floyd's death. In that letter they said they "wholeheartedly condemn" Chauvin's actions.

Zimmerman said he responds to “critical incidents,” from deaths to serious injuries of either officers or the public. He said he arrived a little after 9 p.m. and saw crime scene tape around the intersection.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed the jury body camera footage of his arrival.

Zimmerman said he told Sgt. Edwards they needed more officers at the scene, and they needed to "get these guys downtown." He was referencing bringing Lane and Kueng to Room 100 at City Hall, the interview room officers are brought to after a critical incident.

At about 11 p.m., Zimmerman said he turned the scene over to the BCA.

9:20 a.m.

The first witness of the day Friday and one of the last of the week was Minneapolis police Sgt. Jon Edwards.

Edwards has been a Minneapolis officer for 14 years. He started in the cadet program, which is for new recruits who have graduated college.

Sgt. Edwards said he was working the "dog watch" on May 25, 2020, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Edwards said he was working the "dog watch" on May 25, 2020, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Edwards said that night he got a call from Sgt. David Pleoger, who testified previously. Edwards said Pleoger told him he was at the hospital with a man who "may or may not live."

"He asked me if I would be willing to respond to the location of 38th and Chicago because he was tied up at the hospital at the time," Edwards said. Pleoger was waiting to hear a condition update on George Floyd.

Edwards said he was wanted at the scene "just in case we had to secure that area" because the situation had the potential to become a "critical incident." That's an officer-involved incident where someone has died.

Sgt. Edwards arrived at 38th and Chicago at about 9:35 p.m., he said. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were the only people there.

He said the first thing he did was tell the officers to turn their body cameras on. He then had them place crime scene tape around the area to "preserve any potential evidence that was there."

Edwards told prosecutor Steve Schleicher that he was preparing the scene as if it would become a critical incident, although he had little information at that point. He called in other officers to canvass the area, looking for potential witnesses.

Sgt. Edwards said only Officers Kueng and Lane were there when he arrived at 38th and Chicago.



Edwards said he talked to a man named Charles who would not give his full name. "I explained to him that he'd be very valuable to us if he had something to say or if he saw something," he said. The man said he did not want to talk, and asked if he was under arrest. Edwards said no, and then the man said he wanted to leave.

Edwards did not have Lane and Kueng look for witnesses, he said.

"I asked them to chill out, because later on I knew from Sgt. Pleoger that he had a couple of escort sergeants coming down to transport them to the interview room," he said.

Once they heard that Floyd had died and the situation was officially a "critical incident," Edwards said Lane and Kueng were escorted away to be interviewed.

The BCA arrived later to take over the investigation. After the squad car was towed away, Edwards said the BCA directed police to take down the crime scene tape and then leave.

Chauvin's defense attorney declined to cross-examine Edwards.

Thursday, April 1

Courteney Ross spoke about Floyd's drug use and their ongoing battles with addiction. Through tears, she talked about their life together. She said when they first met he asked to pray with her, and they had their first kiss at the Salvation Army where he worked as a security guard.

She testified about an overdose Floyd experienced on March 6, 2020 and said that there were times one of them was using drugs, but not the other. Floyd had gone through treatment programs, Ross confirmed.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Courteney Ross several questions about Floyd's condition after consuming opioids prior to May 25, 2020.

Ross said Floyd was OK after taking pills that had a "different" effect in March. She said he was also acting normal after taking the pills he bought in May about a week before his death.

"He was playing football, hanging out, eating, just a normal day," she said.

Following her testimony, the court heard from two paramedics called by police to the scene near Cup Foods on May 25. Minneapolis paramedic Seth Zachary Bravinder said they were originally called on a "code 2" for a potential mouth injury on a patient, which was upgraded to a "code 3" within a minute and a half. This is a more serious emergency call for medical aid.

When Derek Smith, a second Hennepin County paramedic, was called to the stand on Thursday afternoon, he testified that he told his partner, "I think he's dead, and I want to move this out of here."

"It didn't feel like a welcoming environment," Smith testifies as he comes upon the scene with three officers on top of George Floyd.



Chauvin's police supervisor was the final person to testify on Thursday, a now-retired sergeant who responded to the scene where Floyd was arrested.

Sgt. David Pleoger said Chauvin did not tell him specifically what type of force was used. When Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked him if he knew how long the restraint lasted, he said, "No, I didn't have any idea."

Pleoger said he learned more about the restraint after talking with the other officers.

Pleoger said he believed Chauvin told him that they had tried to put Floyd in the car, he became combative, and he had injured his nose or his mouth. He said Chauvin told him after holding him down, Floyd suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called.

Schleicher asked Pleoger if restraint should stop after the person is no longer resisting, and he said "yeah."