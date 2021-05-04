Live: Derek Chauvin trial resumes for week 2 with morning motions

After an emotional first week, the prosecution is expected to call more experts to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Monday, April 5

A legal expert said this week we may hear more 'expert testimony'

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand in the near future

Friday, veteran Minneapolis police officer Lt. Zimmerman called Derek Chauvin's actions 'totally unnecessary'

Judge adjourned court before noon Friday with trial ahead of schedule

The second week of testimony begins Monday morning in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, with his former chief expected to take the stand soon.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's May 25, 2020 death.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to be called as a witness by the prosecution as early as Monday. Arradondo fired Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest within 24 hours.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to the stand last week, including multiple Minneapolis police supervisors. In a significant moment for the prosecution, the longest-serving officer on the force and the head of the homicide unit called Chauvin's use of force "totally unnecessary." Chauvin's direct supervisor on that night said the former officer did not immediately tell him what type of force he used, or how long he used it.

Bystander video viewed across the globe, along with police body camera footage, showed Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty told KARE 11 that this week the jury can expect to hear expert testimony involving everything from use of force to cause of death.

"Expert testimony can be dry, and sometimes depending on your expert, they can speak in language that, like anybody does in their own job, that nobody else really understands," Moriarty said. "So it's really going to be the state's job to make sure they break that down so that it's understandable to the jury."

LIVE UPDATES

Monday, April 5

9:20 a.m.

The judge held a "Schwartz hearing" off audio and video on Monday, to identify potential juror misconduct. It's currently unclear what prompted the hearing. Judge Peter Cahill said he found no evidence of wrongdoing after questioning the jurors.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also stated his objection to last week's testimony from Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who said he believed Chauvin's conduct was "totally unnecessary."

The judge and attorneys also discussed parameters around upcoming testimony from Sgt. Ker Yang, who will testify about the Minneapolis Police Department's crisis intervention training.

Cahill said after the training sergeant and the two expert witnesses testify about whether Chauvin's use of force was appropriate, the state will need to stop focusing on that topic.

"We are getting to the point of being cumulative," Cahill said. "You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'"

9 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has made a motion to have the entirety of Derek Chauvin's body camera video submitted as evidence in the trial.

The prosecution played the videos but only showed part of Chauvin's, and cut off the other officers' cameras early.

Nelson said that the videos have to be included in full to show the "totality of circumstances." But prosecutor Matthew Frank said some of the footage is not relevant, including the part that relates to whether or not Floyd passed a counterfeit bill.

The videos also include hearsay, Frank said.

Friday, April 2

The testimony during the first week was often emotional, with several witnesses breaking down into tears while recalling the events they witnessed at 38th and Chicago last year as Floyd was arrested and restrained by Minneapolis police.

The court heard from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross about their relationship and his struggles with opiate addiction; Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who wanted to give Floyd medical aid at the scene; MMA fighter Donald Williams, who said he recognized Chauvin's actions as a "blood choke;" and several minors, one of whom shot the now-viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Friday's proceedings ended early after Judge Peter Cahill said the trial was running ahead of schedule. The trial is estimated to last about four weeks.

What's ahead

Legal expert Mary Moriarty expects to hear more testimony this week from law enforcement on use of force, including from Inspector Katie Blackwell who was the commander in charge of MPD's training unit last year. She said we might also hear from a use of force expert put on by the state to talk about Chauvin's actions, and possibly someone from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, is a key witness as Floyd's cause of death continues to be a focus in the trial. He conducted the autopsy, stating the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and that the manner of death was "homicide."