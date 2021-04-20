Live updates: Crowds gather across Minneapolis following Chauvin verdict

The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges – second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts

Community members reacted with tears, hugs, chants after decision

Some businesses sending employees home in anticipation

Minneapolis Public Schools cancels after-school activities, schools will release students at regular time

Chauvin charged with 2nd, 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter

Chauvin’s conviction marks only the second known time a police officer has been convicted of murder in Minnesota, and the first time such a conviction has been won against a white officer who killed a Black man. The first murder conviction for a Minnesota officer was that of Mohamed Noor, a Somali officer convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of a Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman.

The maximum sentence Chauvin could face is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences would likely be served concurrently, not consecutively, since they are all for the same crime. The presumptive sentences, however, are 12 and a half years for each murder charge and four years for the manslaughter charge. The judge could consider a heavier sentence based on an upward departure motion from the prosecution and other information discovered during the presentence investigation.

With chants continuing, people are starting to march through the streets of Minneapolis. A sign reads: “THE WORLD IS WATCHING” pic.twitter.com/DiMulForya — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

5 p.m.

People outside the Hennepin County Government Center are beginning to march as they continue to celebrate the decision that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges. People in the crowd can be heard chanting "Say his name...George Floyd," a call that has been echoed at several demonstrations throughout the trial.

“Say his name! George Floyd!” Chants have continued non-stop for the last 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/q3I0ezNgnJ — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

Just spoke to a woman in the line of cars. Asked fo her reaction to the verdict. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/NZ6k1Yv191 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 20, 2021

4:15 p.m.

Community members reacted with tears, hugs and prayers after the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges. Crowds of people are gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center and at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – the location where George Floyd was killed.

4:05 p.m.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges – second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

3:50 p.m.

A crowd continues to grow outside the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial. The announcement is expected to come at any moment.

A look at the crowd gathering in courthouse yard. pic.twitter.com/WLJAPYk6I1 — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021

3:25 p.m.

Community members are gathering at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Crowd is growing at 38th and Chicago. The same intersection where George Floyd died nearly a year ago. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/LNNvINMZJ3 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) April 20, 2021

3:20 p.m.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced that all after-school activities will be canceled in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.

School officials say schools will be letting out at their normal time.

3 p.m.

A number of downtown Minneapolis businesses are closing in anticipation of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial.

We’re downtown live just blocks from where the verdict will be read in about an hour. Businesses are shutting their doors and people are making their way to courthouse. More in moments on @kare11 pic.twitter.com/6VwbeJlfQa — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021

According to NBC's Madison Carter, people are also walking toward the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being announced.

The jury is expected to read the verdict between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT.

Word has spread quickly in downtown Minneapolis that a verdict will be read within the hour. People are starting to walk up to the lawn of the Hennepin County Government Center in small groups. pic.twitter.com/AaMJznfBsA — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

I’m across from the courthouse now as a massive crowd is making its way to the courthouse. It seems everyone is coming from this direction.

Some look nervous. I’ve seen a lot of smiles, too. pic.twitter.com/deL0T5CZVF — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021