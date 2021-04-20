Live updates: Crowds gather across Minneapolis following Chauvin verdict

MINNEAPOLIS —
- Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts
- Community members reacted with tears, hugs, chants after decision
- Some businesses sending employees home in anticipation
- Minneapolis Public Schools cancels after-school activities, schools will release students at regular time
- Chauvin charged with 2nd, 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter
The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The charges include second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin’s conviction marks only the second known time a police officer has been convicted of murder in Minnesota, and the first time such a conviction has been won against a white officer who killed a Black man. The first murder conviction for a Minnesota officer was that of Mohamed Noor, a Somali officer convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of a Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman.
The maximum sentence Chauvin could face is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences would likely be served concurrently, not consecutively, since they are all for the same crime. The presumptive sentences, however, are 12 and a half years for each murder charge and four years for the manslaughter charge. The judge could consider a heavier sentence based on an upward departure motion from the prosecution and other information discovered during the presentence investigation.
5 p.m.
People outside the Hennepin County Government Center are beginning to march as they continue to celebrate the decision that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges. People in the crowd can be heard chanting "Say his name...George Floyd," a call that has been echoed at several demonstrations throughout the trial.
4:15 p.m.
Community members reacted with tears, hugs and prayers after the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges. Crowds of people are gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center and at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – the location where George Floyd was killed.
4:05 p.m.
Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges – second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
3:50 p.m.
A crowd continues to grow outside the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial. The announcement is expected to come at any moment.
3:25 p.m.
Community members are gathering at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.
3:20 p.m.
Minneapolis Public Schools announced that all after-school activities will be canceled in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.
School officials say schools will be letting out at their normal time.
3 p.m.
A number of downtown Minneapolis businesses are closing in anticipation of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial.
According to NBC's Madison Carter, people are also walking toward the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being announced.
The jury is expected to read the verdict between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT.