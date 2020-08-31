Several families displaced after overnight fire at DeKalb condo building

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The American Red Cross of Georgia is helping several families who were displaced from an overnight fire at a DeKalb County condo building.

The non-profit said its volunteers were assisting 10 families - a total of 17 people - who live at the Georgetown of Atlanta Condominiums on Colonial Way in DeKalb County.

They are providing the residents with temporary lodging, food and other emergency items.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, the cause is still under investigation. They also said insurance companies and other stakeholders will make the final determination.