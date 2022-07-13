Georgia ranked 11th worst state to live in, 10th best for business according to study

CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories in order to determine the business ranking.

ATLANTA — Georgia; great for business, bad for living. That's at least what a new study from CNBC had to say about the Peach State.

The network scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories in order to determine the business ranking.

In addition, CNBC used the numbers from the "Life, Health, and Inclusion" category to determine lists on the best and worst states to live in.

Georgia thankfully didn't make the "worst" list but we weren't far off, tying at 11th from bottom with Florida, earning an "F" in that category from the network. Ouch!

The network said it considered factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care to come up with that grade. In addition, for the first time, it also considered the availability of childcare.

CNBC also explained that the "inclusiveness" part of the category had to deal with of state laws regarding protections against discrimination and voting rights.

However, the Peach State helped make up for such a low placement in that category with higher scores in things such as workforce, cost of living, and economy.

With all 10 categories taken into consideration, Georgia faired much better in the overall business ranking, coming in as one of the top states in the country.