Georgia 12-year-old suffers third-degree burns in fiery TikTok challenge

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment and recovering from severe burns at Grady Hospital after a dangerous TikTok challenge went horribly wrong.

Kenzie Luckey attempted the "Fire Challenge" where flammable substances are ignited on the body and the flames are extinguished before spreading.

However, the stunt ended in a tragic accident.

Kenzie is suffering third-degree burns on her face, arms, and torso. The child's mother, Sheikinah Napper, called it a traumatic incident for the family that will have a long road to recovery.

"She'll be in the hospital for at least a month. At least a month," Sheikinah said. "She's already had to have two blood transfusions."

According to Sheikinah, it was July 30 when the alcohol bottle Kenzie was using for the challenge unexpectedly exploded.

"She says she could smell her skin and it stinks. She wakes up in the middle of the night and she's always screaming out in pain," the child's mother said.

Kenzie's older sister, Rhema Napper, played a crucial role in her survival.

"I heard another scream and it was like bloodcurdling," Rhema said, "like it was really bad."

She managed to smother the flames and save her sister from further harm. In the process, Rhema sustained third-degree burns on her arm and leg.

"I wrap my legs around her. I started rubbing my face on her and I got all the flames off," Rhema explained.

Despite her own injuries, Rhema's focus remains on Kenzie's recovery. Both sisters and their mother are now speaking out to raise awareness and caution other families against participating in dangerous internet challenges.

"Just don't do everything that you see on there. It's not funny. It's not cute. And it is so dangerous and scary. And it can really change your life," Rhema warned.

Shakinah emphasized the importance of monitoring children's social media activity and staying informed about the latest online trends.