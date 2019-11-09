It is all over social media today. Americans paying tribute to those lost on 9/11, sharing stories about where they were when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center or even posting about loved ones lost in the terror attacks 18 years ago.

Police departments and fire departments are doing the same. Some shared videos of tributes, others posted poignant images to remember fallen brothers and sisters.

Here is a sampling of posts on social media from state agencies.

In Lawrenceville, the police department said they'll wear a special patch this month as they remember 9/11.

In Rockmart, the fire department had the police department over for a shared breakfast.

In DeKalb County, local agencies took part in a 9/11 memorial service and wanted to thank the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice.

A stunning image of a flag on the island was posted by the Tybee Police Department with the words "May Freedom forever fly."

Colquitt police shared a beautiful image of the New York skyline with two beams of light shining up toward the sky where the towers once stood.

The Spalding County Sheriff said, "I was walking into a preliminary hearing when I found out the first plane hit."

The Roswell Police Department shared a quote from Sandy Dahl, the wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl.

In Milledgeville, the police department shared an image with the words "We will never forget."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared a beautiful image of the American Flag on a fire truck as they were preparing for the Patriot’s Day ceremony in downtown Canton.

In Montezuma, they shared a verse from John 15:14 "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."

The Cobb County Police Department said: "A day of remembrance, for those that lost their lives, and for all of those who gave their lives."

The Johns Creek Police Department wanted to remind folks that "As everyone was running out, first responders were running in to save lives."

Smyrna held an event this morning and shared this image:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said "Today we honor all of those lives lost on this horrific day 18 years ago, but not a day goes by that we do not remember."

The Kennesaw Police Department shared a quote from former New York Gov. George Pataki along with an image and a quote from former President George W. Bush.

The Dunwoody Police Department wants everyone to remember those who we lost on 9/11, but also "the hundreds of victims who have died over the years from exposure to toxins at Ground Zero."

The Roswell Fire Department shared these photos from the Roswell 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

RELATED: Atlanta marks 18 years since 9/11

RELATED: 18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11