Georgia sees a sharp increase in private citizens asking for active shooter training

The training teaches how to escape harm, create protective barriers, and how to defend yourself.

ATLANTA — As law enforcement agencies train for the possibility of an active shooter, an increasing number of private citizens are asking for training of their own.

Georgia’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has conducted more than 400 Civilian Response to Active Shooter events statewide. The agency has also seen a sharp uptick in the number of organizations that want to take part.

“We’ve probably had about a 25% increase in requests across the board,” said GEMA’s Casey Cope. “Mostly from schools, but we get a lot of faith based organization as well.”

Welcome Hill Baptist Church in Dalton will host the training for church members this weekend. Church member Brandon Cannon is a former law enforcement officer who is part of Welcome Hill’s safety team.

“We know God protects us and we trust him,” Cannon said. “God also gives us common sense to protect ourselves and protect our members.”

Cope explained that the training teaches citizens how to escape harm when there is a threat from an armed intruder, how to create protective barriers, and how to defend yourself if necessary.

“Our mind is pretty wired to not accept that bad things are occurring,” said Cope. “We have to overcome that.”

In Dalton, Whitfield County’s Emergency Management Agency is hearing from a variety of business that want similar training.

“Unfortunately, this is our new normal with societal changes and what have you,” Whitfield EMA’s Christina Byrd said.

This weekend’s active shooter training will be a part of Safety Sunday at Welcome Hill Baptist.

“Who would have imagined 40-years ago that we would need a safety team at church,” Cannon said. “Times have changed.”

They’ve changed for him, his church, his community, and his country.