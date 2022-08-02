Georgia announces statewide marketing campaign to recruit more foster parents

The campaign will aim to target those who may not know they're eligible to foster children.

ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services.

DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody and increase awareness about eligibility requirements.

"Our state appreciates the generous families and individuals who have opened their homes to children in need," said First Lady Marty Kemp in a news release. "Our hope is that this initiative will encourage more Georgians who are able to answer the call and provide kids in state custody the most valuable thing they could receive: a stable, caring place to grow and thrive."

According to the state, there are around 11,438 children in foster care. A majority of those children are younger than 6 years old, data shows.

Wellroot Family Services said it had 140 licensed foster family homes in 2019, but those numbers have seen a dip. At the end of June 2022, the organization said that number dropped to 79 homes.

President and CEO Allison Ashe said now is the time for families to apply.

"We also experience an uptick in kids who are being referred to us once school starts back because kids are in school, their teachers and their school counselors can see and identify if something is going on in the home," she said. "And we need to be prepared to respond to an uptick in referrals."

Ashe said Wellroot has about 15 families ready to foster at any given time, but they're hoping to get more people on board.

State leaders believe some people in Georgia may not realize they are eligible to foster children.

Single women and single men, young adults 21 years and older and newly married couples are all eligible to start the process of becoming a foster parent, according to the state.

Foster parent information sessions are held three times a month, the Division of Family and Children Services website shows. People must register via an inquiry form.