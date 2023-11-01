Georgia Aquarium bus catches fire traveling to school

The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while the bus was traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium bus caught fire while driving along I-285 at Riverdale Road, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County police.

The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit. The driver pulled over when they noticed the fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Aquarium.

No one was injured during the fire. No animals were on board, according to the release.

The educational bus serves as a mobile classroom that teaches students about “our changing oceans,” which is stated on the Georgia Aquarium’s website.