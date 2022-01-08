Georgia Baptist Mission Board responds to Kentucky floods

The organization will send hundreds of volunteers to assist Kentucky residents with cleaning up their homes once the water clears out.

DULUTH, Ga. — As of Monday, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board started its journey to provide disaster relief aid to the victims of the Kentucky flash floods.

The organization will send hundreds of volunteers to assist Kentucky residents with cleaning up their homes once the water clears out. Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s Mobilization and Disaster Relief Director, Dwain Carter told 11Alive that these efforts will span over the next month.

“We have about 50 volunteers that are going over this first week and then we have other volunteers that are already scheduling to go next week, and then even into the next week,” Carter said.

On Monday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 35 people have lost their lives to the floods and hundreds are still missing in the aftermath. In light of the devastation, Carter wants to bring “help, hope and healing” to the residents of Kentucky.

“We bring the physical help, which gives the residents some hope that tomorrow is going to be okay. And then we believe that that allows the Lord to come in and bring the healing that's needed in someone's life,” he explained. “So that's why we go and do, that's why we don't ask any questions about anything; we just sense that this is what God's called us to do.”

The organization will also provide food to Kentucky individuals and families in need. On Tuesday morning, a mobile kitchen group will make its way to the GBMB base in Virginia from Social Circle, Georgia, and a 50-person recovery unit will also make its way in from Aragon, Georgia.

As a member of GBMB, Carter believes “that anybody who has a need is our neighbor, and so we go and help at a moment's notice.”

To help the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and their relief efforts, click here.

To donate directly to the Kentucky Flood Relief fund, click here.