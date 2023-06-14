Georgia Beer Garden set to close this weekend

The bar's Instagram account said that "the truth is GBG no longer fits this street even though we do truly love Edgewood."

ATLANTA — A popular watering hole on Edgewood is closing up shop this weekend.

Georgia Beer Garden announced on Instagram on Tuesday that its "last day open to the general public" will be this Sunday, June 18.

The post indicated something will come along to replace Georgia Beer Garden, saying "this space needs to evolve and become something else."

"We look forward to updating you down the road with what is coming next. We’re lucky enough to own the building, which gives us room to play," the post said.

GBG long operated in both floors of the building at 420 Edgewood Ave., as well as the outdoor beer garden space. However the top floor of the building was transformed last fall into a cocktail bar, Mambo Zombi, that will continue in operation.

The owners of Georgia Beer Garden also operate the popular Joystick Gamebar across the street; the Instagram post said that business will not be impacted.

The bottom floor space will still be available for private events until it has a new permanent operation, the post said.