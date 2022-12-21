Georgia Bulldogs surprise young fan with Peach Bowl tickets

Kyler, 8, met with players Ryland Geode and Drew Sheehan via zoom. The pair watched Kyler open his “Christmas present” before the real surprise came.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs surprised one lucky fan with tickets to this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Sheehan asked Kyler if he and his family would travel to the Peach Bowl, courtesy of a partnership between the Dawgs and Team IMPACT.

Kyler became part of Team IMPACT after battling Leukemia. The non-profit offers a program where children with illness and disabilities can learn more about their favorite college athletic teams.

He traveled from his hometown of Kathleen to Athens, where he toured the Bulldogs’ facility and attended their games. This time, Kyler will make the trip to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to cheer on his favorite team.

