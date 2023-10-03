Sheriff: Mother driving in wrong direction hits woman head-on killing five in Putnam County

The woman, her two kids and her passenger died along with the driver of the other car.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Georgia — Five people are dead after a crash in Putnam County early Tuesday, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on US Highway 441 near the Putnam County, Baldwin County line.

44-year-old Mayla Dostie was driving a 2005 Nissan Xterra north towards Eatonton. 22-year-old Hailey Brooke Hayes was in a 2018 Honda Civic driving south in the northbound lanes and hit Dostie head-on, according to Sills.

Dostie was dead at the scene when deputies arrived. Hayes’ two children, 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Bentley Barlow were in the car with her, along with 23-year-old Zaleigh Adaya Brooks. Everyone in the car was dead on the scene, according to the release.

