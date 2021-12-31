Georgia DDS set to close through New Year weekend for tech upgrades

Georgia Department of Driver Services locations are closed Friday and Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Driver Services locations will be closed starting Friday and through the New Year weekend, reopening next Tuesday.

DDS online services and the DDS 2 GO app will also be offline during this period, with the agency saying it is implementing tech upgrades.

When locations reopen on Tuesday, DDS warns that it is "apt to be a very busy day statewide due to the scheduled and holiday closings."

"Customers are urged to plan to visit another day - the middle of the week and the middle of the day are the least busy times," DDS advised in a release.