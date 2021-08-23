Georgia Dept. of Corrections issues lookout for escaped Sumter County inmate

The sheriff's office says he escaped early Monday morning and may be in a stolen vehicle with a tag that says BA1LEE

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for an escaped Sumter County inmate.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Rodriguez Germany escaped from the Sumter Correctional Institute early Monday, Aug 23.

He is 5’9” tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in a state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says he may be in a Gray 2010 Honda Accord with the tag BA1LEE. It’s believed that he stole the car after his escape.

Germany is originally from Richmond County and was sentenced for burglary, possession of meth and marijuana.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 478-992-5111.