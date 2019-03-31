UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries after a crash, Saturday.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, Deputy John Taylor was involved in a single-car crash in nearby Upson County while he was off-duty. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office posted on Facebook that he was air-lifted to a Macon area hospital.

However, that spokesperson said he was able to speak with Taylor and his father.

"He is banged up pretty bad and will have a long road to recovery," the post said.

Spalding County authorities also thanked Upson County, the Georgia State Patrol and first responders.

"Thanks to the citizens that got him out of the car and stood by until they arrived," the post said.

They added that God's hands were "on everyone on scene."