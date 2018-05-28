The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has an openings for game wardens.

DNR is expecting to hire multiple officers and to begin training in January 2019. As of now, Georgia has 43 counties that are without a game warden.

Game Wardens are certified police state police officers and work to protect Georgia's natural resources. These officers focus primarily on enforcing laws related to hunting, fishing, boating, environmental and law enforcement on state owned properties.

This includes state parks and wildlife management areas. Game wardens are often the first to respond to natural disasters such as flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes due to the specialty equipment needed such as boats, ATVs, 4x4 trucks and they also receive support from the DNR Aviation Unit.

These officers also regularly assist local agencies with search and rescue as well as support law enforcement with their local communities.

The starting salary for this position is $41,000 and for requirements to apply, check their website at www.ganrle.org and click on the careers tab.

Applicants must have completed at least two years of college and this application period ends on May 31, 2018.

