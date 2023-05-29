Domestic violence shelters in need of security upgrades

With an uptick in crime, domestic violence shelters are seeing the need to provide more resources and support – with many in need of more security.

ATLANTA — There's a new multimillion-dollar effort underway to protect the most vulnerable in Georgia as state leaders continue to target sex trafficking and gang activity. The rise in violent crime parallels the need for additional resources to protect survivors and the groups offering support.

"Georgia’s certified domestic violence shelters have seen a substantial increase in the number of services and the types of resources they provide," a statement from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council said. "These shelters are consistently filling in the gaps to provide assistance to the most vulnerable of us, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking populations."

According to the CJCC, in metro Atlanta – there are more than 15,000 gang members who "force, coerce, or lead victims into sex trafficking and/or labor trafficking under false pretenses."

"Those who are forced into relationships with a gang are often victims of explicit domestic abuse," the CJCC's statement said.

Such numbers can pose major security concerns for emergency shelters and supportive services. Tracey Atwater, the executive director of LiveSafe Resources, said she's seen the violence increase in recent years, with staff not only concerned about the individuals they serve but their own safety.

"Victims are in far worse shape," Atwater said of the cases her team handles. "They have been in really terrible circumstances. We are seeing the violence has escalated."

With the uptick also comes the need for upgrades, Atwater said after security expert Todd Droege did a walkthrough at her office.

"What I learned was that we were woefully unprepared," she said.

While some changes were small, such as moving dumpsters to locations without blind spots, others were more significant and costly, she added.

Droege and his team revamped security at the group's headquarters and shelter facilities – bolstering safety with added gates, reinforced glass as well as additional cameras and an upgraded security system. Team training is also ongoing to better prepare staff in de-escalation techniques and the ability to spot a dangerous situation.

"If we could share this statewide," Droege said. "It's really going to make an impact."

While Atwater sought grants and funding from the CJCC to cover the costs, there also came new awareness about the vulnerabilities of shelters across the state, many of which have been in the community for years.

"With the rise of the internet and technology usage, we are seeing increasing rates of violent crime and a decrease in privacy and confidentiality of shelter locations," the CJCC said in the statement. "Most domestic violence shelters have been fixtures in their communities for so long that, although confidentiality still exists, it has been less practical to depend on. In response to significant increases in call volume and perpetrators showing up at shelter locations, enhancing security is imperative to maintain the safety and sustainability of services."

As a result, the CJCC petitioned state lawmakers for $2.4 million in this year's budget to help shelters make such upgrades, with funds to be dispersed among 47 shelters for use on lighting, bulletproof windows, updating security systems and more.

“We can’t be a place that promotes safety for those seeking safety and not feel safe ourselves,” Atwater said.